Pak: Imran Khan rejects claims of deals, calls for expedited hearings in jail

Rejecting negotiations with certain political entities, Khan clarified, "We are ready to hold talks with everyone, except three political parties - PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P."

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 08:08 IST
PTI Founder Imran Khan (Photo/X@PTIOfficial). Image Credit: ANI
Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently detained in Adiala Jail, dismissed any notion of striking a deal for his release. He urged the courts to accelerate the hearings of his cases, underscoring his readiness for dialogue but not compromise, ARY News reported. "In the past 18 months, I've maintained readiness for talks, but not for deals," Khan affirmed, highlighting his stance against fleeing the country, contrasting it with the actions of figures like Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Rejecting negotiations with certain political entities, Khan clarified, "We are ready to hold talks with everyone, except three political parties - PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P," as reported by ARY News. Addressing the government's tactics, Khan accused it of exerting pressure through fabricated cases, citing the Toshakhana case as an instance of political victimization.

Referring to legal proceedings, Khan pointed out discrepancies, noting dismissals of references against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari while alleging government efforts to prolong proceedings in the cipher case. In a plea to the judiciary, Khan urged swift adjudication, cautioning against protracted proceedings. He decried what he termed as government attempts to orchestrate "drama" in the fake marriage case.

Responding to speculations, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan clarified that no messages for dialogue had been received, affirming Imran Khan's stance. "We will publicly confirm if we receive any invitation for talks," he asserted. Rejecting clandestine negotiations with the incumbent government, Gohar Khan emphasised PTI's commitment to transparency, categorically denying any prospect of "secret talks," ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

