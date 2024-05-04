"Petrol bomb attacks won't be repeated" assures Meghalaya CM Conrad

In the wake of a series of petrol bomb attacks on vehicles in several parts of Shillong over the past few days, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday that the state government will ensure that such incidents will not recur. The CM also assured the people that the situation in the state capital would be under control very soon.

"We are working towards ensuring that such incidents won't be repeated. Police have taken steps. To make arrests on such incidents, we need proper evidence. As soon as we get the evidence, action will be taken," the CM said. In less than a month, the state has witnessed seven such attacks, with two reported just today, igniting fears of escalating violence and raising questions about law enforcement's effectiveness.

"There were certain incidents that took place and the government ensured that necessary steps were taken to arrest individuals involved in such incidents based on evidence and facts," the CM added. He also said that the police and the government will act as per the law, and if anybody commits a crime, the law has procedures to take action against the accused.

The official said that on April 30, two vehicles were set on fire in the Western Jantia Hills; after that, on April 1, anti-social elements carried out petrol bomb attacks at three places in the city in the Eastern Khasi Hills. The recent three attacks first took place at the Rynjah police station in the city, the second at the office of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation Limited located in the Kenches Tress area and the third at Thana Road in Sadar police station.

The magnitude of the attacks has escalated, with even high-profile figures coming under threat. Major General (retd) Rajesh Kumar Jha, currently serving as NEEPCO director, narrowly escaped harm when his escort vehicle was targeted on April 24. Notably, a petrol bomb was hurled at the residence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, located in Nongmynsong, by unknown miscreants last week. (ANI)

