Left Menu

MP: 5 people killed, 4 injured in auto rickshaw-truck collision in Raisen

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:40 IST
MP: 5 people killed, 4 injured in auto rickshaw-truck collision in Raisen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were killed and four others injured when an auto-rickshaw and a mini truck collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased included a teenage girl, and two of the injured were in serious condition, they said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Tedia bridge under Umraoganj police station limits, located 22 km from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police Amrit Meena told PTI.

The auto-rickshaw was heading towards the state capital Bhopal from Raisen when it collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said. Four occupants of the auto-rickshaw and a minor girl traveling in the truck died, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhanraj Goswami (35), resident of Sagar district, Arbaj Khan (19), Imanuddin (28), Raine Qureshi (14), all from Bhopal, and Amit Lodhi (27), belonging to Raisen, he said.

Four injured persons, including two who were in a serious condition, were rushed to a medical facility in Bhopal, the official said. The police have registered two separate cases against drivers of both the vehicles for rash driving, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global
4
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022