PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:45 IST
Scoreboard of IPL match betwene CSK and DC on Sunday.

Scoreboard Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad c Axar b Nortje 41 Devon Conway c Pant b Khaleel Ahmed 87 Shivam Dube c Warner b Mitchell Marsh 32 Ambati Rayudu c Axar b Khaleel Ahmed 5 MS Dhoni not out 21 Moeen Ali c Warner b Nortje 9 Robin Uthappa c K Nagarkoti b Nortje 0 Dwayne Bravo not out 1 Extras (w-11, nb-1) 12 Total (For 6 wkts, 20 Overs) 208 Fall of Wickets: 1-110, 2-169, 3-170, 4-187, 5-203, 6-203 Bowling: Shardul Thakur 3-0-38-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-28-2, Anrich Nortje 4-0-42-3, Axar Patel 3-0-23-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3-0-43-0, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-34-1. (MORE) PTI KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

