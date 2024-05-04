Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Army Personnel Dies, Multiple Injured in Vehicle Crash in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

An army man was killed and eight others were injured on Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell in a gorge in Jammu and Kashmirs Anantnag, officials said. According to the officials, the vehicle lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:39 IST
An army man was killed and eight others were injured on Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell in a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, officials said. The accident occurred in the Verinag area of the south Kashmir district. Nine army personnel were injured and rushed to the hospital, they said. Of the nine injured, one jawan succumbed to his injuries, they said. According to the officials, the vehicle lost control, skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge.

