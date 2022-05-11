Left Menu

Hono raises USD 5 mn in funding round led by Aakash Chaudhry 

Besides, we value the strong and constructive relationship with Hono, Chaudhry said.With this investment, Chaudhry will join the Board of Directors of the company and will be actively involved in guiding business operations.Having Aakash Chaudhry and our new group of investors in the fold, makes the Hono journey even more exciting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 11:49 IST
Hono raises USD 5 mn in funding round led by Aakash Chaudhry 
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Human resource technology startup Hono on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5 million (around Rs 39 crore) in a funding round led by test preparation company Aakash+Byju's managing director Aakash Chaudhry.

Chaudhry invested USD 4 million in the round while USD 1 million was raised from other individual investors such as Hemant Sultania of Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), Amit Khanna of Amaya Ventures, and Harsh Gupta of Udayat Group.

Hono is looking to leverage the fresh corpus of funds to expand operations across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, increase its market footprint and strengthen its product offering, a company statement said.

With over 300 clients like Indigo Airlines, Spencer's Retail, Kanmo Group, Dainik Bhaskar, Al Fardan Group, NBC Bearings, HDFC Bank, Medicover, Aakash+Byju's, and over 1 million employees, Hono claims to have logged 2-fold growth during the financial year 2022.

''We expect HONO's growth curve to show a much steeper rise hereon. Besides, we value the strong and constructive relationship with Hono,'' Chaudhry said.

With this investment, Chaudhry will join the Board of Directors of the company and will be actively involved in guiding business operations.

''Having Aakash Chaudhry and our new group of investors in the fold, makes the Hono journey even more exciting. Their presence and this strategic investment not only establishes our investors' faith in the business but also reinstates our belief and the belief of the market in the direction Hono is evolving,'' Hono founder & CEO Mukul Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to shun Bayer weedkiller appeal

 United States
4
2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

2022 Tonga volcanic eruption's effects also reached space, says NASA

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022