AVRO India FY22 net profit up by 73 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/PNN): AVRO India Limited (NSE - AVROIND & BSE - 543512), One of the leading manufacturers of plastic moulded furniture products has announced its audited Financial Results for the 12 Month & Q4 FY22. Key Highlights for the FY22:

Total income at Rs 65.20 crore viz-a-viz Rs 53.57 crore in FY21; up 22 per cent EBITDA at Rs 5.63 crore viz-a-viz Rs 4.11 crore; up 37 per cent

PAT at Rs 2.99 crore viz-a-viz Rs 1.73 crore; up73 per cent EBITDA margin improved to 8.63 per cent viz-a-viz 7.67 per cent

EPS reported at Rs 2.95 viz-a-viz Rs 1.73; up 71 per cent Debt Equity Ratio stood at 0.52

ROE & ROCE stood at 20.27 per cent & 19.33 per cent respectively Key Highlights for 4QFY22

Total income was at Rs 18.63 crore viz-a-viz Rs 14.23 crore in 4QFY21; up 31 per cent EBITDA was at Rs 2.98 crore viz-z-viz Rs 0.71 crore; up by 320 per cent

PAT was at Rs 1.85 crore viz-a-viz Rs 0.12 crore; up 1442 per cent EBITDA margin improved to 16 per cent from 4.99 percent

NPM was at 9.93 per cent viz-a-viz 0.84 per cent EPS at Rs 1.82 viz-a-viz Rs 0.12

Commenting on the performance, Sushil Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman of AVRO India Limited said, "FY22 was the landmark year for us, we have achieved revenue of Rs 65.20 crore and PAT of Rs 2.99 crore which is a big milestone for us

We have seen good demand for our products online and offline which has resulted in good revenue growth, through online mode we have to cater to customers throughout the length and breadth of India. During the year we have taken a big step towards helping the environment by starting recycling of plastics at our plant and we are using recycled plastic granules as raw material for some of our products, this also helped us in achieving better profitability with margin expansion

We remain on our growth path despite various economic and geopolitical headwinds in the FY22, we have seen good growth in our Revenue and Profitability. Even in current challenging times, we are very optimistic about the Indian consumption story and FY23 for AVRO India." The Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) based AVRO India Limited was established in the year 2002 is engaged in the business of manufacturing of quality moulded furniture in the brand name of AVRO/ AVON.

The company has one of the largest product ranges and manufactured with imported machines and moulds in a highly automatic environment and following global quality standards & practices. AVRO is the largest player in North India in the plastic molded furniture segment and the company is also among the top 5 Manufacture in India. AVRO sells its products through online and offline channels. The company has an online presence on Amazon, Flipkart, Snap Deal, Pepperfry, Indiamart and in the offline channel the company has more than 200 Dealers & Distributors and 20,000 plus touchpoints through Retailers

The company's products are widely accepted for various Home and Commercial use for both indoor and outdoor use with absolute reliability of All Weather Proof conditions & long-lasting for decades thus making its products most versatile and reliable. For FY22 the company reported a Net profit of Rs 2.99 Cr EBITDA of Rs 5.63 Cr on sales of Rs 65.20 Cr.

