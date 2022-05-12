Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

12-05-2022
Aluminium futures fall on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Aluminum prices on Thursday fell by Rs 2.20 to Rs 230.35 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum for delivery in May declined by Rs 2.20 or 0.95 percent to Rs 230.35 per kg in 2,633 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminum prices lower.

