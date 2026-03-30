Modi Rallies Puducherry Against 'Family First' Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a pointed message to the people of Puducherry, urging them to reject the Congress and DMK in favor of the BJP-led NDA, emphasizing that these parties prioritize 'family first' over public interest.

In a virtual address to booth-level BJP workers in Puducherry, Modi asserted that the saffron party's focus remains steadfastly on 'Puducherry first, India first.' He urged party activists to convey this sentiment to young constituents, while also praising the workers for effectively highlighting public dissatisfaction with the perceived misdeeds of the Congress and DMK.

Modi also addressed the importance of data-backed discussions with women voters, noting that crime rates against women in Puducherry are lower than the national average. He reiterated his 'BEST' development strategy for the UT and expressed his satisfaction with the positive reception among the youth.