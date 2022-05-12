Left Menu

Roche Pharma launches drug to treat breast cancer

12-05-2022
  • India

Roche Pharma on Thursday said it has launched a drug in the country to treat breast cancer.

The company has launched PHESGO – the first ever fixed dose formulation in oncology to combine two monoclonal antibodies - Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Herceptin (trastuzumab) with hyaluronidase, administered by subcutaneous injection in combination with intravenous (IV) chemotherapy, for the treatment of early and metastatic breast cancer.

This is the first time that Roche has combined two monoclonal antibodies that can be administered by a single injection, thus reducing the treatment time by a massive 90 per cent “PHESGO is a path breaking drug that will provide convenience and improve quality of life of patients suffering from breast cancer by significantly reducing the in-clinic time for them,'' Roche Pharma India CEO and MD V Simpson Emmanuel said.

Patients and their caregivers can now look forward to spending less time at the hospital and more time doing what they like most, he added.

''It will also enhance the efficiency of healthcare systems since it requires less preparation and administration time. Faster administration frees up time for both patients and healthcare professionals and provides cost saving benefits to healthcare systems,'' Emmanuel stated.

PHESGO was first approved by the US FDA in June 2020 during the peak of the Covid pandemic, by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in December 2020.

In India, PHESGO was approved by the DCGI in October 2021 and the import license was granted in January 2022.

Globally, over 17,000 breast cancer patients have benefitted from PHESGO as on December 2021, the drug firm stated.

