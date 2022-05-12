Left Menu

Mindspace Business Parks REIT FY22 net operating income up 8 pc to Rs 1,486 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:01 IST
Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported an 8 per cent increase in net operating income at Rs 1,486.4 crore for the last fiscal year.

Speaking on the results, Vinod Rohira, chief executive officer, said, ''Mindspace REIT has recorded one of the strongest years of leasing as volumes surpassed 4.5 million square feet.'' ''The increased preference for offices that offer aspirational and experiential product offerings and are maintained by best asset managers augurs well for our business,'' he added.

Rohira further said robust hiring by IT companies over the past two years coupled with actioning of return to office plans, point to a strong resurgence in demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

