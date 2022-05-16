X-TradeBrokers Review - One Size Does Not Fit All

As long as markets have existed, there have existed two kinds of parties: Sellers and Buyers. Over time, the process got so tedious that there erupted a need for an intermediary. That intermediary was simply known as an agent or a broker.

The broker acted as the focal point for both sellers and buyers. If anyone wished to sell a particular item they owned, they wouldn't go out to look for a buyer, they would look for a broker to connect them with the right kind of buyer.

Similarly, if someone wished to purchase an item of importance, such as a house or a car, they would approach a broker. Hence, over time, the importance of brokers increased.

Moreover, as trade grew, brokers became even more important. They were often seen as the authority on lots of trades, with investors seeking their expert advice before committing to a transaction.

Similarly, as the financial world expanded, so did the demand for brokers. Gradually, experienced brokers set up their own brokerage and investment firms to deal with the traffic. And when financial markets moved online and trading became electronic, the market was flooded with brokers and brokerage firms.

So, in this day and age, who do you trust?

X-TradeBrokers

An up and coming brokerage brand which promises a world of a difference to investors is X-TradeBrokers.

What Products Does X-TradeBrokers Offer?

X-TradeBrokers is home to traditional and tech-savvy products, including cryptocurrencies and digital wallets. These products include: Equities, Foreign Currency Pairings, Stock Indices Worldwide, Crypto wallets and even Precious metals.

Requirements for Account Opening

X-TradeBrokers has laid down simple requirements to facilitate the investor in the account opening process.

The investor registers their interest on X-TradeBrokers's website The team calls the investor back to get some more details The investor is invited to set up an account with a unique log in code The investor uses that log in code to set a foolproof password After setting the password, the investor is invited to upload a government issued photo ID for verification purposes Once verification is complete, the investor can fund their account with Visa, MasterCard or Bank Transfers

Regulation

X-TradeBrokers has foolproof legislation compliance in place to ensure client privacy and data security. This includes strict measures regarding storage of client personal information and also client verification protocols. The objective is to prevent taking onboard clients who may not have a verified source of income.

This places clients in the best possible hands when it comes to security of funds.

Customer Satisfaction

Once the investor opens an account with X-TradeBrokers, they can rest assured. They are only one call away from getting any account issues resolved. For example, in the unlikely event that the client account is facing any technicality, their customer satisfaction agents can be reached by telephone and email 24/7.

Is X-TradeBrokers Safe For Trading Crypto?

When it comes to digital wallets and non-traditional currencies such as crypto, X-TradeBrokers is a great choice. It takes a sound security system with end to end encryption to prevent loss of data to hackers. In this scenario, X-TradeBrokers is perfect. Investor data is never left susceptible to hackers and trades are always encrypted to ensure privacy.

X-TradeBrokers Commissions and Spreads

The downside of using X-TradeBrokers is pricey spreads. In all other aspects, X-TradeBrokers is very competitive. However, for fees, they are known to be expensive. Their justification for this is their robust data encryption technology. Hence, their expanding client base bears testament to their supreme innovation technology.

So, Is X-TradeBrokers a Worthy Candidate?

Finally, when we are to make a final consideration, how does X-TradeBrokers fare? We judge against a variety of parameters above.

Considering it's standing compared to other brokers in the market, definitely it is a newcomer. However, it has quickly made its mark in the world of trading platforms as is proved by its quick rising investor base. Further, it is better compared to other platforms in product offerings because it provides both traditional and non-traditional products for choosing.

Similarly, new age cryptocurrency is not an easy provision yet X-TradeBrokers has the authority to provide it to its investors.

Moving on, we can see that they are under regulatory watch. This makes it a safer option to use for trading as the client can judge that their funds are not going to disappear anytime soon.

The only downside comes from high costs of trading with this broker.

Finally, we can conclude that it is a good option in the online brokerage space because of safety, reliability and incredible customer service.

