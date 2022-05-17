Left Menu

UK unemployment falls to lowest since 1974

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 11:43 IST
UK unemployment falls to lowest since 1974
Britain's unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 1974 at 3.7% in the first three months of this year, official figures showed on Tuesday, below economists' forecasts for it to hold steady at 3.8%.

Average earnings, excluding bonuses, were 4.2% higher than a year earlier in the three months to March, above the average forecast in a Reuters poll for wage growth to hold at 4.1%.

