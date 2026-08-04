Parliamentary Standing Committee discusses energy conservation

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Tuesday discussed energy generation and conservation with members seeking details on the performance of various states in these areas.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 19:07 IST
Parliamentary Standing Committee discusses energy conservation
Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on Tuesday discussed energy generation and conservation with members seeking details on the performance of various states in these areas. Speaking with ANI after the meeting, Committee Chairperson Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne said that members sought information on the amount of energy being generated and conserved, as well as the carbon emissions associated with energy production.

"A special point was raised in the meeting on energy conservation. Information was also sought about the amount of energy produced, its conservation, and the amount of carbon generated in the process. The members also asked for information about which states are ahead and which ones are lagging," he said. Barne said there has been growing emphasis on energy production in the Modi government.

Asked which states are leading in energy conservation, Barne said, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh and that many other states were also making strong efforts in the direction. The panel was briefed by representatives of the Ministry of Power and Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on the subject 'Energy Conservation and Efficiency'.

It also considered draft report on Action taken by the Government on observations / recommendations contained in the Twelfth Report (18th Lok Sabha) on Demands for Grants (2026-27) of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Earlier in July, Barne said the committee reviewed the country's wind energy expansion plans and was briefed on the government's target of generating 100 gigawatts of electricity from wind energy by 2030.

Speaking to ANI after the committee meeting, Barne said detailed presentations were made on the progress achieved in both the solar and wind energy sectors and on policy measures aimed at increasing renewable energy generation. (ANI)

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