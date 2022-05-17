Avtar presents DivERG Awards to women-led ERGs at SEGUE Sessions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Diversity, equity & inclusion pioneer, Avtar Group announced DivERG Awards for Employee Resource Groups that are impactful and effective towards gender balance and advancing women's talent pool. The awards were announced on Friday, May 13th at the virtual event, SEGUE Sessions 2022, a large format networking and skill-building DEI Conclave exclusively for women hosted by Avtar Group.

UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, was the Title Winner, while Cushman & Wakefield and Ford Motor Private Limited won the Choice of the Jury Awards. Commenting on the awards, Dr Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President, Avtar Group, said that the DivERG Awards is an attempt to put the spotlight on the significant role that ERGs play particularly during VUCA times.

"The presence of an inspiring Employee Resource Group also known as Affinity Groups, now even referred to as Business Resource Group has become an important enabler for women to counter challenges, face impediments and rise to the fullest of their potentials. This is the first time ever in the history of our country, and among diversity, equity & inclusion practitioners, that there is an acknowledgement and appreciation of the role that the ERGs play towards building a gender-balanced workplace. These award-winning ERGs will inspire and motivate other organizations to follow suit to come up with their winning solutions enriching the experience of more employees at India Inc," added Dr Saundarya. Applications were invited from companies to nominate their employee resource groups for women employees. The applications were assessed based on their initiatives and the impact of the initiative across business, talent & culture dimensions.

SEGUE Sessions, is the flagship conference by Avtar featuring success stories of Women leaders and organizations who foster gender diversity. The conference brought the focus on the hybrid work model, or a workforce that is divided between home and the workplace.

"From the corporates' perspective, lack of a plan can lead to volatility triggering fear among employees especially women about losing flexibility and integrating, work and life. It is also a cause of worry for organizations as it could lead to attrition. This is where ERGs in the organizations can make a difference, liaising with the top-level to facilitate an inclusive workplace for the underrepresented talent," pointed out Dr Saundarya announcing the DivERG Awards at the SEGUE Sessions. In its 14th edition, SEGUE Sessions, which has had a successful run in 11 cities since its inception, had a line-up of sessions featuring leaders across industries to discuss the best ways to implement hybridity in the workplace. SEGUE Sessions 2022 comprised segments that discussed skills for women professionals to dynamize work and life, role of ERGs in attraction, retention, and advancement of women at workplaces, overcoming imposter syndrome and insights from accomplished women leaders on how they navigated through their career journeys.

The HackEquity segment, another highlight of the conference, focused on cracking the inclusion code towards increasing women's workforce participation at India Inc. Teams from large corporate presented innovative solutions that will enable equitable workspaces. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)