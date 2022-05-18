Pocket HRMS Integrates Xoxoday to Its ESS Portal for Next-Gen Employee Management

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Pocket HRMS, the leading name in innovative HRMS and employee engagement, has announced today that it is partnering with Xoxoday, the pioneer in employee rewards, incentives, and payouts. Being an employee-centric software, Pocket HRMS has been actively expanding its functionalities with the help of integrations with industry-leading names.

Pocket HRMS users can access this exclusive integration by activating it from the marketplace for their ESS portal. The HR team can also distribute rewards points via the Xoxoday dashboard, while the employees can keep track of the same from their ESS portal. They will also be able to redeem their points and access a massive reward catalog.

''Integrating with Xoxoday provides new avenues for HRs to reward their employee. By integrating this platform with our smHRt HRMS, we have created a unique solution that helps HR seamlessly manage their employees' rewards right from their HRMS. The rich catalog of 20000 + redemption options provided by Xoxoday enhances the functionality of our ESS portal and will consequently improve the employee engagement rate for our clientele,'' said Mr. Kumar Siddhartha, Managing Director of Pocket HRMS.

Features • Leverage a powerful Rewards and Recognition Platform • Huge Rewards Store at their disposal for redeeming points • Easy access from Employee Self-Service Portal • Control the integration with manual activation & deactivation • Distribute points to employees via Xoxoday Dashboard ''We are searching for innovative partners like Pocket HRMS who share our passion for improving the employee experience. We appreciate their dedication towards modernizing the HR space. I am sure this integration will enhance their impressive HRMS suite by playing an active part in improving the employee experience,'' observed Mr. Sumit Khandelwal, Co-founder, and CEO of Xoxoday.

The integration is part of a continued efforts to enhance employee experience by empowering HR with leading rewards and recognition tools. This multi-fold approach ensures that the employees remain positively engaged with their organizations. Pocket HRMS is actively encouraging new partnerships to further enhance their employee self-service portal.

About Xoxoday Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 290+ strong team with four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, and New Delhi.

About Pocket HRMS Established almost two decades ago, Pocket HRMS is a leading HRMS software in India. Its core values are, ensuring the best in customer service, cost-effectiveness, and robust module offerings. The latest update has incorporated an improved AI-based attendance system and an AI chatbot - smHRty, that can interact with employees to apply leaves, answer queries, and more. Additionally, Pocket HRMS offers HRs a unique global look at their database with smHRt searcHR, a unique implementation of its kind in the HR domain.

