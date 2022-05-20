Left Menu

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri canceled due to unavailability of police force

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:48 IST
An anti-encroachment drive scheduled to take place in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area was canceled on Friday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force, civic authorities said.

According to an official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), the drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from roads and government land was scheduled in Mangolpuri's Katran Market area.

''The anti-encroachment drive was scheduled in surrounding areas of Katran Market in Mangolpuri on Friday but it was canceled due to unavailability of the adequate police force,'' the official told PTI.

The unavailability of an adequate police force had also led to the cancellation of the anti-encroachment drives at Sultanpuri's Fish Market and Jagdamba Market on Wednesday and Thursday, NDMC said.

Last month, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had to cancel its demolition drive in Jasola-Sarita Vihar due to the same reason.

A series of anti-encroachment drives have been conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city in the last month, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

The NDMC had come under fire last month from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area during an anti-encroachment drive.

The drive was stopped after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

