Left Menu

Biometric attendance back in RS secretariat after over two years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:13 IST
Biometric attendance back in RS secretariat after over two years
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha secretariat on Monday returned to biometric attendance after it was suspended for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biometric attendance marking was introduced for the first time in August 2018 and suspended on March 6, 2020, due to the pandemic.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has over 1,300 employees and all have been asked to follow the Aadhar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AeBAS), a circular issued on May 20 stated.

The circular was issued by the Secretariat asking all employees to follow the biometric attendance which was suspended as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

''All officers/staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat are instructed to mark their attendance on AeBAS machines from 1 June 2022. Meanwhile, AeBAS will be run on a trial basis from the date of issue of this circular up to 31 May 2022 for enabling new registrations and for checking and rectification of functional and technical issues, if any,'' the circular further said.

While marking their attendance in AeBAS, all employees shall strictly follow safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022