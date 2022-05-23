Biometric attendance back in RS secretariat after over two years

The Rajya Sabha secretariat on Monday returned to biometric attendance after it was suspended for over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The biometric attendance marking was introduced for the first time in August 2018 and suspended on March 6, 2020, due to the pandemic.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has over 1,300 employees and all have been asked to follow the Aadhar-enabled Biometric Attendance System (AeBAS), a circular issued on May 20 stated.

The circular was issued by the Secretariat asking all employees to follow the biometric attendance which was suspended as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

''All officers/staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat are instructed to mark their attendance on AeBAS machines from 1 June 2022. Meanwhile, AeBAS will be run on a trial basis from the date of issue of this circular up to 31 May 2022 for enabling new registrations and for checking and rectification of functional and technical issues, if any,'' the circular further said.

While marking their attendance in AeBAS, all employees shall strictly follow safety protocol to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said.

