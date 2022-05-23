Left Menu

Lithuania to withdraw its ambassador to Russia from June 1

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:18 IST
Lithuania will withdraw its ambassador to Russia from June 1, according to a presidential decree signed on Monday. No replacement has been named.

The Baltic country expelled Russia's envoy on April 4.

The Lithuanian government said at that time it intended to lower the level of diplomatic representation between the two countries.

