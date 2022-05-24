Sany Bharat Strengthens its Technology Line with 22 New Launches at EXCON 2022

Products are exclusively designed for Indian customers and applications Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Sany, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Construction Machinery unveiled state-of-the-art products at EXCON. Sany’s participation in this mega event gained a new precedence with unveiling of 22 new products. All the new machines have been exclusively designed for the application in India, while keeping Indian customer requirements in mind. This reflects into company’s deep understanding of the Indian market and customer sentiments which will offer a unique edge to these products by making it a better profitability for users. All these products were showcased at the EXCON, a mega trade fair which is a confluence of equipment manufacturers, customers, financiers and policy makers which provides a perfect platform for their launch. The new products come with Sany’s technologically advanced design, ease of operability and reliability and will soon be available all over India through their network. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director of Sany and South Asia said, “We were eagerly waiting for this event to unfold since last two years. This edition is special as it coincides with 20th anniversary of our presence in India. To celebrate this occasion, we are launching 22 new products. We are grateful for the trust our customers have shown in us over the past 20 years which has resulted us in gaining the top position in most of the products that we offer.” Elucidating about Sany’s product launch, he further said, “We have launched several products in the previous editions of EXCON. The response has been quite reassuring, we expect the same or rather a phenomenal response this year. Since our product quality and supremacy is unbeatable in the market today, we foresee a record number of booking in this event and later as well.” He further added that, with Steep hike in Diesel prices, the demand for cheaper biofuel and base oil is rising. Biodiesel can replace fossil fuel as a “clean energy source”. Secondly, government of India notified that unblended Biodiesel shall attract additional surcharge of Rs. 2/- Liter from 1st Oct 22. Keeping in view of above developments, Sany has worked with Different Engine manufacturers on biodiesel and Now Sany declares that their machines are capable of B5 Biodiesel. Customers can use Biodiesel by which they can reduce their cost of operation. Biofuels in India are of strategic importance as it augers well with the ongoing initiatives of the Government such as Make in India, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Skill Development and offers great opportunity to integrate with the ambitious targets of doubling of Farmers Income, fuel Import Reduction, Employment Generation and Waste to Wealth Creation. Sany products have emerged as the game changer in the industry with features like technologically advanced design, fuel efficiency, superior performance, high reliability and advanced ergonomic features. With best in class equipment, ultramodern and global quality product range, great infrastructure, strong manpower, and dealership network, Sany has become a key player in infrastructure equipment industry and a leader in Earthmoving, Lifting, Foundation, Port, Concrete and Mining Product Segments. Looking forward at the significant investment in sectors like infrastructure, railways, roads, irrigation, energy, ports Sany plan to further enhance its product line into these segments as well. The new range of technologically superior products that were displayed at the expo become a cynosure of all eyes. Some key product names and few significant features are listed below: 1. STC200 CEV IV Truck Crane The Biodiesel compliant STC200C is the new generation CEV Stage IV truck crane developed to meet taxi job requirements with long boom lengths, low maintenance costs, superior fuel efficiency and best in class Sany designed safety systems. It is well suited for all project site requirements in the country. 2. SCC2000A Crawler Crane This Biodiesel compliant Crawler Crane SCC2000A is the largest crawler machine in all of EXCON. It is designed to give the versatility of larger crawler cranes in the footprint of smaller machines. With high-speed winches and specially designed stable chassis, it is perfect for meeting the evolving application needs of the Indian projects. 3. SCC450A-6 Crawler Crane Biodiesel compliant Crawler Crane SCC450A-6 is the best companion crane in the segment with rotary drilling rigs for concreting application, to hoist or to install attachments.

4. SCC600TB Crawler Crane The SCC600TB is Biodiesel compliant Telescopic Boom Crawler Crane laden with new age hydraulics, strong lifting capacities, intelligent safety systems and excellent reliability, the SANY SCC600TB is widely adaptable to all hoisting needs. It is your ideal companion for construction applications in limited area and usage on harsh terrain. 5. SRC400C CEV IV ready Rough Terrain Crane SRC400C is a Biodiesel & CEV Stage IV (ready) compliant Rough Terrain Crane designed with Indian Applications and regulations in mind. Equipped with unique Dual-Engine-Modes for carrier and crane functions, namely Carrier Mode and SS Mode, the SRC400C intelligently adapts to requirements for giving best operating efficiency and savings. 6. SR65 Piling Rig The SANY SR65 is positioned for the new-age industrial, civil and municipal construction across country. The special chassis, high drilling performance, brand new driving wheel, large travelling motor reducer and contemporary operator cabin on the SR65 come together to give the best verticality of finished boreholes. 7. SR125 Piling Rig The SANY SR125 is an expert at foundation construction in residential constructions, building and factories construction etc. The large torque and high speed rotary drive of the SR 125 facilitates efficient drilling and super-fast soil conveying, thus saving time over other machines deployed for similar jobs.

8. SH500 Diaphragm Wall Hydraulic Grab The SANY SH500 Diaphragm Wall Hydraulic Grab is designed to give the best verticality and productivity in diaphragm wall constructions. The machine is suitable for all diaphragm wall construction applications in metro rails, building foundations, water retention walls etc. 9. SY225C-10HD GENe Series Excavator The SY225 GENe is a Biodiesel compliant machine specially developed for the 22 ton premium segment in the Indian market; this is an Energy Efficient machine that is 8 percent more productive and 11percent more fuel efficient as compared to other 22 ton class options available in the market. 10. SY260C-10HD GENe Series Excavator This Biodiesel compliant 26 ton class new Generation Hydraulic excavator which is an Energy Efficient machine that is made for best-in class productivity with optimum fuel efficiency. It comes with performance proven 6 Cylinder CRDI Engine & Most advanced 10-series hydraulic technology. 11. SY240C-9HD GraMa Excavator This is a 24.4Ton Heavy Duty excavator is specially designed for Marble and Granite applications. Equipped with brand new features like “Ultra Heavy-Duty track chain, robust scoop bucket to handle Granite & Marble blocks, Power boost hydraulic system.'' 12. SY390C-10HD GraMa Excavator The 39Ton Heavy Duty excavator comes with brand new features like “Ultra Heavy-Duty track chain, robust scoop bucket to handle Granite & Marble blocks, Power boost hydraulic system, Long Drain service intervals.'' 13. SY870-10HD Mining Excavator with Ripper Arm Poised to be the king of mining segment, this large excavator with 1st in segment arm integrated ripper attachment is designed to replace blasting in mining overburden removal. It is poised to meet the demands of new age mining customers in the Indian market. 14. SY580-10HD Mining Excavator Introducing SANY Advanced technology 10 Series large class excavators in 55-65T category to provide an optimum solution to the customers of mining segment. This new product solution from Sany is designed for offering best-in class productivity, fuel efficiency and high reliability in more stringent mining conditions where these machines are going to utilize. 15. SY215-9LC Pile Breaker It is India’s 1st Customized excavator with pile breaker attachment for pile breaker application featuring multiple highly efficient hydraulic cylinders which have chisel end at the cylinder rods that can break and uproot concrete pile structures. The combination of pile breaker attachment with Sany performance proven 21T Class excavator SY215C-9LC turn to be a perfect solution to the contractors who are involved in large scale construction and infrastructure development works. This will be a game changer product in the construction segment by providing enhanced savings to it’s Customers. 16. SY215-9LC with drill attachment The heavy-duty design Top Head Drive drill rig attached with a performance-proven SY215 excavator meets the requirements of customers in the most demanding applications like Coal mining, Limestone mining, Bauxite mining and Iron ore mining. This new solution from Sany would also be an optimum solution provider for the Customers who are involved in Construction works, Irrigation projects, Solar projects, etc. 17. STG170 C-10 CEV-IV Motor Grader Biodiesel compliant SANY STG170C-10 CEV-IV Motor Grader, equipped with 173hp “Fuel Efficient, Powerful and Reliable Engine is accommodated with superior features like, quick response electronically gear shifting Transmission, Reliable drive line system, improved cabin aesthetics, integrally casted swing frame and 12ft Heavy duty Mouldboard.'' 18. SKT105S Mining Truck The Biodiesel compliant all-new SANY SKT105S 70T Wide Body mining Truck, equipped with 530hp “Powerful and Reliable Proven Engine for enhanced productivity, proven automatic transmission, high performance hydraulic system, Reliable drive line system and many other features offers lowest cost per ton haulage in its class.'' 19. SCM1000C-8 Milling Machine Loaded with a highly efficient and powerful 180 KW engine ensures more direct power transmission to the job area. SCM1000C-8 comes with proven Sany reliability. Equipped with the highest conveying height in the segment to be compatible with all dumpers the machine’s convenient and intelligent leveling system ensures perfection in milling up to 280 mm depth. 20. SRSC45V Reach Stacker Sany is launching New Generation Reach Stackers with its patented optimized weight Sany make Spreader, capable of handling 45 Tons ISO 20 Ft. to 40 Ft. shipping containers. 21. SCP320C1 Forklift Sany is launching its highly efficient and reliable, heavy Duty Forklift capable of handling 32 Ton load with a range of attachments for various applications. It is also capable of handling ISO Containers and Large Tonnage Cargoes.

22. SMHW48 Material Handler Sany is launching New Generation Material Handler Cranes of 48 Ton dead weight, designed to operate with high efficiency and wide working range. It comes with various attachments for handling a wide range of applications like fertilizers, iron ore, coal, grains & steel scraps etc. About Sany Sany was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 750 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machine, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 41 dealers and 210 touchpoints across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers and associates. Sany has more than 22000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India and other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)