Delhi High Court Refuses Interim Relief Over Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Claims

The Delhi High Court has declined to grant interim relief to ex-Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Y V Subba Reddy in a case concerning alleged defamatory claims about adulteration of Tirupati laddu prasadam. Reddy sought an injunction against the organizations responsible for these publications.

Justice Amit Bansal ruled that ex parte ad interim injunctions are to be applied only under extraordinary circumstances. He emphasized the need for defendants to be given a fair chance to defend their publications, thus setting a hearing for further proceedings on January 29.

The controversy was fueled by claims from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that animal fat was used in the prasad, a claim disputed by the YSR Congress Party as politically motivated. As the matter sees heightened scrutiny, judicial constraints on defamatory publications remain emphasized.