Canon to be participating at Gulf Print & Pack 2022

Canon Central & North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), the leading provider of imaging technologies and services will be participating at Gulf Print & Pack (GPP) 2022 and showcasing its entire range of state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions, while highlighting the latest trends within the print industry. In keeping with global trends in a post-pandemic era, where customer demand has shifted towards digital technologies, Canon will be spotlighting its digital printing technology, inkjet capabilities, wide format technology, and complete workflow, from pre-press to post-press technology, spanning various industries including packaging, labeling, and retail.

As a market leader at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, Canon's presence at GPP will reflect its position as a 360* provider of hardware, software, and services for all printing needs and the line-up will include: all toner-based cut sheets, spanning the imagePRESS color and varioPRINT black & white series, the wide-format range, including the flatbed Arizona 135, Colorado 1650, and imagePROGRAF range, showcasing both the imagePROGRAF TZ-30000 and imagePROGRAF GP-4000. Offering 5 dedicated zones with live demonstrations that underscore the real-life applications of inkjet, wide format, and production printing, Canon will also have dedicated webinars and virtual stand tours for participants who cannot attend in person.

Canon also unveiled one of their latest key products for the first time, at a virtual press conference held today and at an exclusive preview, where visitors got a close and personal to witness the powerful capabilities of the Revolutionary imagePRESS V1000. Setting new standards in production print with the brand-new cut-sheet digital color press, the imagePRESS V1000 overcomes the day-to-day production challenges faced by commercial printers and incorporates progressive technological features to establish it as the next generation, in the evolution of the imagePRESS family.

"Since we began participating at the GPP and as a market leader in print in Africa, we have always understood our customers' challenges and businesses. Because of various technological advancements, we always propose the right solution and product to the end customer with this knowledge. As we transition to hybrid ways of working, it has become increasingly important to have hardware in place that can step up to the challenge, providing connectivity, security, and workflow technology to help ensure efficiency. We're doing this by transitioning from offset to digital printing. Canon prioritises our customers' needs in everything we do, including providing expert advice on how to reimagine their business opportunities. With the launch of the all-new imagePRESS V1000, we look forward to showcasing the breadth of our portfolio and setting a new standard in production print," said Eiji Ota, Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa."

GPP, MENA's premier trade show for print service providers is scheduled to run from 24-26 May 2022 at Dubai World Trade Centre and Canon will be present on stand D16 at the Dubai World Trade Center. For additional information on Canon, please visit here (bit.ly/3Gb7sCe)!

(With Inputs from APO)