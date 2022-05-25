Dollar Industries Limited Unveils Vision 2025 on the Completion of 50 Years

Kolkata, West Bengal, India – Business Wire India • To Invest Over Rs 120 Crore On Expansion & New Launches • The Annual Result Of FY 2021-22 Shows a 67% Rise In Net Profit after taxes • To Launching Women's Lingerie Range This Year • Signs Actress, Yami Gautam For Endorsing Missy • To Open 125 Exclusive Brand Outlets Across Tier 2 & Tier 3 Cities • Unveils A Special Logo To Commemorate The 50th Year ​ Dollar Industries Limited, one of the leading hosiery brands in India, today, shared their Vision 2025 and unveiled a Special Logo to mark their 50th Year. The Special Logo was unveiled by Mr. Din Dayal Gupta, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Limited in the presence of Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

Dollar Industries Limited, which began its journey in 1972 as Bhawani Textiles, now holds a 15% market share of the branded hosiery segment in India. As a part of its Vision 2025, Dollar has earmarked Rs 120 Crore for expansion and new launches. The dollar would be adding one more spinning mill in Dindigul and starting a new world-class warehousing facility cum Hosiery Park at Jagdishpur in West Bengal which would act as a centralized despatch center easing out logistics, enhancing the economy of scale, rationalization of staff, and output, and facilitating faster delivery.

As a part of the company's Green Mission initiative, the existing 4 MW Solar Power Plant will be increased by 2MW units taking it up to 6MW. The land has also been purchased in Tirupur where the knitting unit will be expanded. The company would open 125 Exclusive Brand Outlets, mostly in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, by 2025.

Dollar, today, also unveiled its 50-year special advertising campaign featuring, brand ambassador, Mr. Akshay Kumar, with whom it shares a decade-old association.

The dollar has also signed leading Bollywood actress, Ms. Yami Gautam as their Brand Ambassador for the Dollar Missy segment. A new Advertising campaign featuring her would be launched soon.

This year will also see Dollar foraying into the women's lingerie segment in a major way with the launch of a varied range of products like Everyday Bra, T-shirt Bra, Sports Bra, Beginners Bra, Strapless Bra, Sleep Bra & Nursing Bra under the Dollar Woman category.

"Steady and sustained growth, based on a clear vision has enabled Dollar Industries to become a global brand. The foundation of The Group is based on two core values: Quality and Excellence in the pursuit of realizing our goals. By focussing on these and the commitment to offer the best to our customers to meet their growing needs, have been the underlying factors of the group's success. I am glad that we have followed these principles over the last 50 years. It has been the hard work of the employees over the years, who I always consider as a part of our family, who has helped us to turn this business into a major conglomerate to reckon with in the hosiery industry. With our third generation now entering the business and holding my hands in going ahead, I can feel the same spark that I felt when I started this business. The younger generation has been successful in making Dollar's presence felt across e-commerce platforms which has given a great boost to the business," said Mr. Din Dayal Gupta, Founder & Chairman Emeritus, Dollar Industries Limited.

"Our viable advantage lies in our huge production capacity, a large product line, innovation, being contemporary, and a reputation of offering world-class quality at the best price. We have continued to change and reinvent ourselves and revamped our brand and corporate portfolio over the years to make ourselves contemporary with time as we believe that the success of a great family business lies in the perfect blend of both worlds - experience clubbed with modern thinking and new-age vision. It has been a great journey for all of us and we can look back only with fondness. Our growth is sustained by offering newer designs and quality products according to customers' specifications and demands. Of course, brand loyalty has also played an important role in our growth. The burgeoning success in our newly launched Athleisure range vindicates our plans. We expect similar success with our soon-to-be-launched women's lingerie range under Dollar Woman. The goal now is to be a Rs. 2000 crore company by FY 2024-25," said Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

The dollar has recently been associated with Rajasthan Royals as the principal sponsor, to enhance the brand visibility of the Athleisure range, nationally. Going forward, Dollar Industries Limited is looking out to expand its market into African countries besides being successful in the Middle East.

The Company also announced its annual results for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Highlights for Q4 & FY22 Standalone Financials Total Revenue for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 376.79 crore & Rs. 1356.85 crore as compared to Rs.310.44 & Rs.1040.43 crores for Q4FY21& FY21 growth of 21.38% for Q4FY22 & 30.41 % for FY22.

Operating Revenue for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 373.01 & Rs. 1350.32 crore as compared to Rs. 308.31 & Rs. 1036.95 crores for Q4FY21& FY21, growth of 20.98 % for Q4FY22 & 30.22 % for FY22.

EBITDA for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 59.16 crore i.e. 15.70 % & Rs. 223.23 crore i.e. 16.45 % as compared to Rs. 33.24 crore i.e. 10.71 % & Rs. 141.56 crores i.e. 13.61 % for Q4FY21& FY21, growth of 77.95% & 57.69 % for Q4FY22 & FY22.

PAT for Q4FY22 & FY22 stood at Rs. 37.10 crore i.e. 9.85 % & Rs. 145.87 crore i.e. 10.75 % as compared to Rs. 20.09 crore i.e. 6.47 % & Rs. 87.28 crores i.e. 8.39 % for Q4FY21& FY21, growth of 84.63 % & 67.13 % for Q4FY22 & FY22 Additionally, under its CSR wing, Dollar Foundation, the company has successfully initiated various CSR activities that focused on providing for the society over the years. From this year, the company will be installing 35 - 40 water kiosks at Delhi Metro station and a significant number of the same in and around Puri in Odisha by 2025. The dollar will also be setting up eye testing camps for children at Sundarbans, West Bengal.

In the recent past, Dollar has revamped its brand architecture and unified all of its products into five major categories - Dollar Man, Dollar Woman, Dollar Junior, Dollar Always, and Dollar Thermals as a part of an aggressive growth strategy. Apart from this, adhering to the latest technologies and innovations has helped the company in creating a benchmark in the industry. Dollar believes in eco-friendly ways of production and thus has introduced a zero-discharge technique with an evaporation system.

About Dollar Industries Limited (https://www.dollarglobal.in/; BSE: Scrip Code 541403; NSE Scrip Code: DOLLAR) From a humble beginning as a hosiery brand to a leading name in the innerwear segment, Dollar Industries Limited ranks among the top hosiery and garment manufacturing giants in India, covering the entire range of knitted garments, from basic wear to outerwear. Behind its success lay a saga of business transformation, dedication, courage, and confidence to swim against the tide and go beyond the call of duty. The focus has always remained on the demanding needs of a globalized world and end-customer satisfaction. Today through its advanced quality products, Dollar has focused on achieving global excellence in cost, quality, and productivity. The styles introduced by Dollar have always stayed in tune with the latest fashion.

Identical with top quality and value for money products, the brand Dollar enjoys the trust of millions of satisfied consumers across the globe leaving far-reaching footprints in the global market. The company has a substantial pan-India presence and has established its market abroad, in countries like UAE, Oman, Jordan, Basra, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Iraq, Nepal, Sudan, and Nigeria in the past few years. The Company has also been listed in NSE & BSE a few years ago.

Dollar Industries Limited holds 15% of the total market share in the organized segment and is the first Indian innerwear company to have a fully integrated manufacturing unit that is equipped with all the latest processing technology and the top-most finishing range to produce finished raw material dyed in any possible color.

