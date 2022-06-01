eMudhra shares debut with nearly 6 pc premium

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 10:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 10:30 IST
Shares of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra Ltd on Wednesday listed with a premium of nearly 6 per cent against the issue price of Rs 256.

The stock made its debut at Rs 271, registering a gain of 5.85 per cent over the issue price on the BSE. It later jumped 8.98 per cent to Rs 279.

At the NSE, it listed at Rs 270, with a premium of 5.46 per cent.

The initial public offer of eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times last month.

The Rs 412.79-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 243-256 per share.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021, having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20.

The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations.

