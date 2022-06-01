Left Menu

Ashok Leyland sales jump four-fold in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday reported a four-fold jump in total commercial vehicle sales at 13,273 units in May.

The company had sold 3,199 units in the COVID-hit May last year, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Domestic sales stood at 12,458 units, as against 2,738 units in May 2021, it added.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 7,268 units, as compared to 1,513 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 5,190 units in May, as against 1,225 units in May 2021, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

