Left Menu

GST revenues at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh cr in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 14:08 IST
GST revenues at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh cr in May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore, a 44 percent increase over the same month last year, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Bucking the month-on-month increasing trend of the last two months, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues came in lower than the record high collection in April at Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

In March GST revenues were at Rs 1.42 lakh crore, while in February it was Rs 1.33 lakh crore.

''The gross GST revenue collected in the month of May 2022 is Rs 1,40,885 crore of which CGST is Rs 25,036 crore, SGST is Rs 32,001 crore, IGST is Rs 73,345 crore (including Rs 37469 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,502 crore (including Rs 931 crore collected on import of goods)," Ministry said in a statement.

The revenues for the month of May 2022 are 44 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year at Rs 97,821 crore.

This is the fourth time that the monthly GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.40 lakh crore mark since the inception of GST and the third straight month since March 2022.

The collection in May, which pertains to the returns for April -- the first month of the financial year -- has always been less than that in April, which pertains to the returns for March, the closing of the financial year.

However, it is encouraging to see that even in the month of May 2022, the gross GST revenues have crossed the Rs 1.40 lakh crore mark, the Ministry said.

The total number of e-way bills generated in the month of April 2022 was 7.4 crore, which is 4 percent lesser than the 7.7 crore e-way bills generated in the month of March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022