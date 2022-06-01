Korea Fair in India opens

Over 60 exhibitors are showing products from segments like cosmetics, electronics and jewellery at the fourth edition of the five-day Korea Fair in India inaugurated here on Wednesday.

According to the data from Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy (MOTIE), bilateral trade between the two countries reached USD 23.7 billion in 2021. This was the highest-ever trade volume between the two countries, representing a 40 per cent increase over the previous year's total of USD 16.9 billion (year 2020).

Speaking at the inauguration, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Chang Jae-bok said, ''There are over 60 Korean exhibitors, showcasing a wide range of products, including cosmetics, household appliances, kitchenware, toiletries and other daily-life products''.

The fair is being organised by KOTRA, the commercial section of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

The products being showcased include cosmetics, electronics, utility, confectionary, pet products, and jewellery, among others. Among these, over 40 products are being introduced to the market for the first time.

