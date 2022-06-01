Left Menu

01-06-2022
The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday launched its virtual knowledge series to educate restaurateurs regarding all aspects of running successful, sustainable and profitable food & beverage businesses.

Under this series, NRAI will be conducting virtual knowledge sessions every month on various topics with the subject experts.

''As a responsible industry body, NRAI understands the needs and requirements of Restaurateurs, especially operating standalones in Tier II and Tier III cities, therefore, NRAI has conceptualised this Knowledge Series in partnership with Petpooja to help Restaurateurs in becoming self-reliant,'' NRAI President Kabir Suri said. *** Revamp Moto raises USD 1 mln * Nashik-based EV maker Revamp Moto has raised over USD 1 million (about Rs 7.75 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Veda VC and Venture Catalysts, which is to be used for product development and adding workforce.

The funding round also saw the participation from IDBI Capital, and some angel investors, the firm said.

Revamp Moto also said it is looking to cater to the requirement of the micro-enterpreneurs such as delivery agents, milkmen, vegetable and street vendors among others, with its to-be launched e-vehicles, which are expected to be rolled out by this year end. PTI RSN IAS BAL SHW SHW

