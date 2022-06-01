eMudhra shares settle on flat note; jump over 1 pc on BSE

Shares of digital signature certificate provider eMudhra Ltd on Wednesday listed with a premium of nearly 6 per cent against the issue price of Rs 256 and settled with over 1 per cent gain on the BSE.

The stock made its debut at Rs 271, registering a gain of 5.85 per cent over the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8.98 per cent to Rs 279. Shares of the firm later trimmed most of the early gains and settled at Rs 258.85 apiece, up 1.11 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 270, with a premium of 5.46 per cent. It ended at par with the issue price at Rs 256 apiece.

In volume terms, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 73.83 lakh shares on the NSE during the day.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of eMudhra was subscribed 2.72 times last month.

The Rs 412.79 crore-IPO had a price range of Rs 243-256 per share.

eMudhra is the largest licensed certifying authority in India with a market share of 37.9 per cent in the digital signature certificates market space in financial year 2021, having grown from 36.5 per cent in FY20.

The company has been engaged in the business of providing digital trust services and enterprise solutions to individuals and organisations.

