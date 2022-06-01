Rupala performs Gou Puja ahead of Unnat Pashudhan Sashakt Kisan Conclave

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying inaugurated the Unnat Pashudhan Sashakt Kisan Conclave-the Conclave of 75 Entrepreneurs and Exhibition of 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds' in New Delhi today. Dr. L Murugan, MoS, FAHD and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, MoS, FAHD were the Guests of Honour and also delivered address at the event. Shri Parshottam Rupala along with Dr. L. Murugan and Dr. Sanjeev Balyan inaugurated the Digital exhibition to showcase the best 75 indigenous breeds from bovine/caprine/avian/porcine species. Digital exhibition showcased 75 Indigenous Livestock Breeds and success stories of dairy and poultry farmers, FPOs, innovative entrepreneurs, start-ups, and industry. Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, DAHD and Dr. O. P. Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, DAHD were present in the event. Shri Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, Shri Sanjay Singal, COO - Dairy & Beverages, ITC Ltd., Shri Sangram Chaudhary, MD, Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd. and other representatives of dairy sector were present. More than 1200 farmers were present in the event. The farmers from across the country were connected with the event through 1,000 Common Service Centres.

As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Ministry of FAHD in association with CII has organised the Conclave with a focus on dairy & poultry farmers, innovative entrepreneurs, startups and industry. Ahead of the Conclave, Shri Rupala performed Gou Puja today.

While addressing the conclave, Shri Rupala mentioned that India's dairy sector is growing rapidly due to the combined contributions of all the stakeholders. The minister said that Government aims to ensure growth of the livestock sector by increasing farmers' access to animal health & credit services.

Shri Rupala launched the Training Programme for A-HELP at the Conclave. The Minister felicitated 3 Padma Shree awardees – Prof. Moti Lal Madan, Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma and Dr Sosamma Iype during the event. Further, Shri Rupala felicitated the winners of the Animal Husbandry Startup Grand Challenge 2.0 at the Conclave. The Coffee Table book about 75 Indigenous Breeds & 75 Entrepreneurs was launched at the Unnat Pashudhan Sashakt Kisan Conclave. The event showcased videos of 4 farmers who have achieved recognition at national and global level due to their innovative techniques in farming and dairy sector.

Dr. Murugan, during his address, shared how India is rapidly progressing towards providing quality animal health services at the farmers' doorsteps.

Dr. Balyan elaborated on how the NPDD scheme is advancing the establishment of dairy production & processing infrastructure across India.

Addressing the conclave, Shri Atul Chaturvedi said that the farmers from across the country are connected with the event through 1,000 Common Service Centres. Dr. O. P. Chaudhary said that all stakeholders must collaborate in a way to ensure that the future generations can benefit from the dairy sector. Dr Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, DAHD delivered vote of thanks.

The conference at the Conclave is focussing on three technical thematic sessions namely Increasing productivity and improving animal health, Value addition and market linkages and Innovation and technology. The focus is on showcasing the key trends, identifying the opportunity and drawing a clear roadmap for the dairy and poultry sector with focus on enhancing farmers' incomes. The sessions in the Conclave are showcasing some of the innovative solutions/best practices that offer the potential to transform the dairy and poultry sector and enhance farmers' incomes and will aim towards creating a road map for the dairy and poultry sector. It is a deep dive into the emerging opportunities and will be a platform to learn from the experiences of progressive farmers, entrepreneurs, as well as start-ups as to how value addition, diversified product portfolio and improved market access have helped in changing the dynamics in the dairy and poultry sector and also created enhanced income opportunities.

