Mining Indaba donates R200 000 to Cotlands Children’s charity

Cotlands is a non-profit organization existing to ensure that all children have equal opportunities.

01-06-2022
The donations are made at the end of every Indaba through the handover of a cheque to the charity. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Investing in African Mining Indaba (www.MiningIndaba.com) organisers Hyve donated R200 000 to Cotlands Children's charity. The donations are made at the end of every Indaba through the handover of a cheque to the charity. This year both Hyve and Cotlands representatives were able to do the handover in person.

Cotlands is a non-profit organization existing to ensure that all children have equal opportunities. Quality foundation stage education is the key to successful school readiness. Cotlands provides care, support and development opportunities to vulnerable young children and their families.

Their work with children in vulnerable communities is crucial in addressing a series of problems that currently dominate headlines in our country. By supporting Cotlands, you will enable it to shift mindsets that have prevented generations of South Africans from moving beyond survival into the realm of achievement.

Cotlands helps shape tomorrow's heroes by giving them a fighting chance at a better life.

Hyve is pleased to be part of that journey.

