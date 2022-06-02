Left Menu

RPF arrests 7k for travelling illegally in ladies coaches

Mixed escort duties commenced a few months back and are getting positive feedback. To educate rail users regarding their safety and Dos Donts during their journey, 5,742 awareness campaigns were organized.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested 7,000 persons for traveling unauthorisedly in coaches reserved for women and also rescued 150 girls from becoming victims of human trafficking during a pan India drive.

The drive between May 3 and May 31 was carried out under ''Operation Mahila Suraksha''.

With the objective of providing enhanced safety and security to women passengers traveling by trains for their entire journey, another countrywide initiative, ''Meri Saheli'' is also operational. Around 283 teams (covering 223 stations) of trained women officers and personnel with an average total deployment of 1,125 lady RPF personnel per day are stationed across Indian Railways who interacted with more than 2.25 lakh women during this period and provided them end-to-end security, the Railways said in a statement.

Train escort duties with a mixed composition of male and female RPF personnel were also widely deployed during this period. Mixed escort duties commenced a few months back and are getting positive feedback.

''To educate rail users regarding their safety and ''Dos & Don'ts'' during their journey, 5,742 awareness campaigns were organized. During this month-long operation, RPF personnel risked their own lives and saved the lives of 10 ladies who had slipped while boarding/deboarding moving trains and were likely to get run over by moving trains,'' the Railways said.

