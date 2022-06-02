Egencia launches new development centre in Gurugram

Global B2B travel tech platform Egencia on Thursday launched a new development centre in Cyber Hub to expand its footprint in India. The centre will solidify Egencia's plan in the India region and pave the way for the company's future after being acquired by American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT).

The company plans to drive some of its core tech capabilities out of the Gurugram development centre with a focus on travel management, site reliability engineering, e-commerce and driving global technology support.

''We believe travel is a driver of economic, social and environmental progress. As we emerge from the global pandemic and adapt to geo-political tensions across the world, it has only heightened the need for frictionless, personalised products and services as travellers want to feel supported in times of uncertainty,'' Egencia Senior Director, Technology, and India Lead Pratik Modi said.

With a supportive government environment, increasing ease of doing business and availability of highly skilled tech talent are some of the reasons why major tech giants are investing big in India, the company noted.

''Now, with this new office, Egencia is striving to build on its technology talent in India to enhance our platform capabilities and accelerate innovation as we transform the B2B Travel industry with cutting-edge technology,'' Modi added.

Trusted globally for its corporate travel expertise, Egencia is recognised as a leader in the industry in the latest IDC Marketspace for cloud-based business travel technology.

