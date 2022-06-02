ASICS STATE OF MIND INDEX PROVES POSITIVE IMPACT OF MOVEMENT ON WORLD'S MENTAL HEALTH

- Global ASICS study demonstrates positive link between movement and mental health, but highlights worrying impact of exercise generation gap between the old and young - New ASICS research also proves that just 15:09 minutes of exercise is all it can take to begin experiencing a positive uplift, showing the big impact a small amount of movement can have - Inspired by these findings, ASICS is calling on everyone to take part in its 15:09 Uplift Challenge to experience the uplift first-hand NEW DELHI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS is today announcing the results of its inaugural Global State of Mind Index, which proves a direct positive link between exercise and mental health, but uncovers the worrying potential impact of lower levels of activity in younger generations across the globe.

The first-of-its-kind global study, which tracks the mental state of 37,000 people from 16 countries around the world, finds that people who move the most have a higher State of Mind score. Active individuals1 have an average State of Mind score of 68/100, in relation to just 56/100 for those that are inactive2.

The study also highlights dramatic differences in physical activity between generations, with older generations (those aged 57+) moving on average for almost one hour (53 minutes) more than Gen Z a week. This in turn is shown to be having a big impact on each group's collective State of Mind score.

The study found that 54% of the global older population are active and feel the uplifting benefits, reporting an average State of Mind score of 67/100. In contrast, just 45% of the global Gen Z (aged 18-24) population are currently active and, as a result, have a considerably lower average State of Mind score than their older counterparts of 59/100.

The study also interestingly found that while the global population perceive 30 minutes as the minimum amount of exercise required to experience the uplifting impact of movement, new ASICS' research proves that just 15 minutes and 9 seconds of movement is all it can take to begin feeling the mood-boosting effects.

Dr Brendon Stubbs, a leading exercise and mental health researcher from King's College London who led the study, said, ''There is a common perception that you need to move for a long time to experience the uplifting benefit. However, our new research proves this is not the case – just over 15 minutes of movement is actually all it can take to experience the positive impact. Coinciding with the State of Mind Index, which demonstrates the positive link between movement and mental health on a global scale like never before, we hope it will be inspiring for many to see the impact that such a small amount of movement can have.'' Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director at ASICS India and South Asia, said, ''Our founding philosophy of A Sound Mind, in A Sound Body expresses our desire for people around the world to live healthy lives both physically and mentally. The ASICS STATE OF MIND INDEX study determines the effective technique to experience the uplifting impact of movement and mind by running or indulging in any kind of activity that you like for over 15:09 minutes. We at ASICS encourage everyone to take up this first-of-its-kind challenge and experience the uplift.'' Inspired by its 15:09 finding, ASICS now aims to get the world moving with the launch of a 15:09 Uplift Challenge, which will be kicked off by the 15:09 Uplift Ambassadors – ASICS' latest athlete signings with a difference. The club's founding members – including the UK's 10,000m World Champion (1991) Liz McColgan, Japan's Olympic Marathon Champion (2004) Mizuki Noguchi, and USA's Olympic Marathon bronze medallist Deena Kastor (2004) – are a celebration of the uplifted older generation's approach to movement and exercise, as revealed by the State of Mind Index study results.

Tomoko Koda, Managing Executive Officer, Senior General Manager, Marketing at ASICS said, ''At ASICS, it has long been our belief that sport has the power to uplift both an individual and the world like nothing else. While the results of our global State of Mind Index prove just how intrinsic the link between regular movement and positive mental health is, they also show the potential impact a small amount of movement could have in raising the world's collective State of Mind. Our 15:09 Challenge sets out to do just that, calling on everyone to move and in doing so experience those all-important benefits first-hand. We're delighted that our inspiring new ASICS 15:09 Uplift Ambassadors are going to be joining us in taking part in and sharing this challenge too.'' ASICS is inviting everyone to get involved by taking part in their own 15:09 challenge throughout June by moving for 15:09 minutes and sharing how they get on using #LiveUplifted.

To find out more about ASICS' State of Mind study and see the full results, visit asics.com/smsb-state-of-mind-index About the ASICS State of Mind Index: The State of Mind Index is a first-of-its-kind study conducted by ASICS which looks at the relationship between State of Mind and exercise around the world. The State of Mind Index is a score out of 100, calculated based on the accumulative mean scores across ten cognitive and emotional traits – including positivity, content, relaxed, focused and composed. Conducted by Edelman Data & Insights, the study was carried out among a total sample size of 37,000 respondents across 16 countries globally – nationally representative by age, gender and region in each market. The countries included in the study are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, UAE, UK & USA. Generational breakdown included in the study was as follows: • Boomers & Silent (older generation) - 57+ • Gen X - 41-56 • Millennials - 25-40 • Gen Z - 18-24 Average State of Mind Index Score by country are as follows: • China – 77 (/100) • India – 74 • Thailand – 74 • UAE – 68 • Spain – 65 • Singapore – 64 • Brazil – 64 • Netherlands – 63 • Germany – 63 • UK – 63 • France – 62 • Australia – 62 • Sweden – 60 • US – 59 • Italy – 57 • Japan – 51 1 Doing more than 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week 2 Doing less than 30 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise per week About ASICS: Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning 'A Sound Mind in a Sound Body' is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as athletic and SportStyle inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.

ASICS currently has 72 stores across India. More details can be found at https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/store-locator For more information, visit www.asics.com/in/en-in PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)