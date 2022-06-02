Left Menu

BLS International to accept visa applications on behalf of Royal Thai Consulate-General

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:11 IST
BLS International to accept visa applications on behalf of Royal Thai Consulate-General
Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) BLS International on Thursday announced that it has been authorised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General to accept visa applications. The company will be accepting visa applications on behalf of the Royal Thai Consulate-General, Mumbai, from June 6 onwards, BLS International said in a statement.

''We have been working with the Thai Embassy in Delhi and this authorisation is a testimony of our quality services.

''Thailand is one of the favourite international tourist destinations for Indians and we are confident that our best-in-class visa application services will be able to provide faster and simplified customer service overall,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director, Shikhar Aggarwal said.

BLS will be providing Thai visa application services along with several value-added services like form filling assistance, primetime submission, SMS tracking, photocopy and printing, photographs, travel insurance and courier services.

Globally, the company works with over 46 client governments.

Currently, it has a network of more than 15,500 centres with over 20,000 employees and associates.

