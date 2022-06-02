MG Motor, Castrol to join hands with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:16 IST
MG Motor India Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MG Motor India and lubricant brad Castrol India are set to collaborate with Jio-bp to explore mobility solutions for electric cars, the automaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the partnership, Jio-bp, MG Motor, and Castrol will explore setting up a four-wheeler EV charging infrastructure and expand Castrol's existing auto service network to cater to EV customers, it notes.

The partnership is in line with Jio-bp and MG Motor's commitment to provide vast and reliable charging infrastructure to electric car customers and accelerate EV adoption in India, the statement added.

Jio-bp, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp, is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain.

With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their EVs.

''The strategic partnership is aimed at creating EV-friendly roads for inter-city and intra-city travel by setting up a robust EV charging and service infrastructure in the country,'' the statement said.

Under the partnership, Castrol will develop and expand its existing multi-brand Auto Service network and Express Oil Change centers to start serving four-wheeler electric cars.

These services will be offered across India at both Jio-bp mobility stations as well as select Castrol Auto Service workshops initially to serve both EV and non-EV four-wheelers. With rising EV adoption, car mechanics will require training on the latest automotive technologies.

Castrol will leverage its access to a vast pool of car mechanics and offer them specialized EV training and certification, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

