Korea's No-1 Noodles that bring the flavour this Summer

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/GPRC): Korea's No-1 Noodlebrand Shin Ramyun launches Shin Stir Fry noodles - a spicy noodle without broth. Smooth, firm, and chewy noodles that everyone loves with a specialised seasoning oil to mix in, creating an intensely rich flavour that packs a punch! It has a sweet and spicy taste with shiitake mushrooms and fish cakes stamped with the Shin logo.

A big themed and branded stall will be set up at the centre of the mall. There will be fun and engaging games and activities for people to enjoy. Sampling and tasting booths for the newly launched product will also be set up. The event is going to be held on 6th June to 12th June at Select City Saket Delhi 12:00 pm onwards. The product that has come to define Korean ramyun is increasing in popularity in India! The soft and chewy noodle combined with the spicy broth creates the perfect recipe that will please any palate. Every serving of Nongshim, is a melange of delicious and bold flavors that will have you craving for more. It has become a typical flavor of Korea. Korean ramyun supports health at the same time.

If you are not a big fan of soup, Shin Ramyun Stir Fry is the ultimate ramyun for you. Enjoy these spicy stir fry noodles that are ready for you in minutes. The story of Nongshim started in 1965. Since then, Shin Ramyun have increased production outlay and established themselves in over 100 countries. Nongshim has grown from strength to strength thanks to customer's support.

Before Nongshim became Nongshim, they were operating under the registered name of Lotte. It wasn't until 1978 that Lotte changed name to Nongshim. Nongshim occupied the biggest share of Korea's instant noodle market and it was selected as the official instant noodle supplier for the 1986 Asian Games and the 1988 Summer Olympics held in Seoul.

Nongshim's hero product, Shin Ramyun, has sold over 1 billion packets since it was created. And now it is all set to melt mouth of indians by launching this product in the India. "All is possible throughout "Farmer's Heart". If things are done with patience and go with the flow, the desired results will be there as the world becomes heartless, a farmers' heart should be restored." Nongshim started from the mind of farmer. The symbol of Nongshim is Nongshim seed.The symbolic mark of Nongshim is called 'Nongshim Seed'. Seed is an essence of life in which buds and fruits will come into being.

Nongshim has set the new vision, "With healthy table, make the global village Happy", And we are geared to realize this ambitious Dream of becoming a company creating The global culinary culture and contributing to The happiness of humanity beyond Kore A through the creative technology and marketing.

