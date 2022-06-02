Delhi-Meerut RRTS: NCRTC partners with Paytm to develop automatic fare collection system

The NCRTC has partnered with Paytm Payments Bank Limited which will work with a tech firm to develop an automatic fare collection (AFC) system for India's first RRTS between Delhi and Meerut, officials said on Thursday. Officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor will have AFC system and QR code tickets for commuters. Between Delhi and Meerut, the NCRTC is establishing India's first RRTS, which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. ''Paytm will come up with modern banking payment solutions and work with the technology company Datamatics – AEP Consortium, which will develop and install the Open Loop AFC system for the corridor.

''Commuters can also use QR code tickets which can be generated digitally on an NCRTC mobile app or its website,'' an NCRTC official told PTI. The open loop fare collection system enables passengers to use their contactless credit or debit cards, mobile wallets issued by their banks for payment of their journeys. An NCRTC official said commuters will also be able to use any National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) issued by any Metro or Transport Authority, or financial institution in the country. Officials said the RRTS AFC system will be a highly secure, scalable, reliable system. Under this system, the new-age digital mobility requirements will be integrated with mobile apps, dynamic websites, closed and open-loop payments solutions, and public information kiosks cum transaction terminals, they said. ''NCRTC will also be the first to implement two levels of AFC. One at the concourse level and the second at the platform level. Platform level AFC gates will be provided for access to Premium Lounge for boarding the Premium Class coach in RRTS trains,'' the official said. The premium or business class coach will be more spacious and have reclining seats. These premium coaches of RRTS trains will be accessible through a special ''premium lounge'' at the platform level. The premium lounge will have luxurious ambiance, comfortable couches, magazines, books, coffee and tea vending machines, they said.

