Shift Kashmiri Hindus to safety: Panun Kashmir, IkkJutt Jammu to Centre

Panun Kashmir and IkkJutt Jammu on Thursday condemned the unabated killings of Hindus in Kashmir and demanded that they be immediately shifted to safety.Panun Kashmir is an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits while Ikkjutt Jammu advocates separate Jammu statehood.The demand comes in the wake of a spate of killings of migrants and non-Muslim Kashmiris in the valley.On Thursday, a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Panun Kashmir and IkkJutt Jammu on Thursday condemned the unabated killings of Hindus in Kashmir and demanded that they be immediately shifted to safety.

Panun Kashmir is an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits while Ikkjutt Jammu advocates separate Jammu statehood.

The demand comes in the wake of a spate of killings of migrants and non-Muslim Kashmiris in the valley.

On Thursday, a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district. This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

In a joint statement, senior advocate Ankur Sharma, president of Ikkjutt Jammu and Ajay Chrungoo, chairman of Panun Kashmir lambasted the BJP-led government at the Centre for trivialising the ground situation in the valley to the loss of the people particularly the Hindus.

''We unequivocally condemn the unabated Hindu killings in Kashmir. The Hindu employees of Kashmir should be immediately shifted to safety in Jammu,'' the statement said.

''We have once again witnessed the bone chilling 11th genocidal killing in the last 9 months of one more Hindu employee Vijay Kumar working in a Bank at Kulgam'', it said.

They said that the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir is inevitable.

''Jammu has to be separated as a state and Kashmir divided further into two to create a safe domain for victims of genocide namely Panun Kashmir for reversal of Hindu genocide and permanent rehabilitation of Hindus,'' they said.

