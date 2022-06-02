Left Menu

Odisha records growth of 42% GST during May 2022

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 19:36 IST
Odisha has registered a growth of 41.89 per cent in OGST by collecting Rs 1,174.02 crore during May 2022 against Rs 827.43 crore in the same month last year, an official said.

Claiming that Odisha has also maintained the growth rate of gross GST with a collection of Rs 3,955.75 crore during May 2022 as against Rs 3,196.75 crore collected during May 2021 registering a growth of 24 per cent, he said, adding that there is also collection of Rs 978.25 crore in CGST with growth of 42 per cent, Rs 1105.51 core in IGST with growth of 0.99 per cent and Rs 697.97 crore in cess with growth of 19 per cent during May, 2022.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol & Liquor) is Rs 993.11 crore during May 2022 as against Rs 794.88 crore during May 2021 with growth rate of 25 per cent.

Of the above, collection from Petroleum Products is Rs 803.69 crore during May 2022 against Rs 667.60 crore collected during May 2021 with growth of 20.38 per cent.

Similarly, the collection from liquor is Rs 189.41 crore during May 2022 against Rs 127.28 crore collected during May 2021 with growth rate of 48.81 per cent.

There is a growth of 35.52 per cent in Professional Tax with a collection of Rs 23.31 crore during May 2022 against collection of Rs 17.20 crore during May 2021. All GST registered taxpayers as well as other professionals have been advised to pay their annual Professional Tax in the first quarter of 2022-23, he said.

“Improved compliance by taxpayers through filing of regular returns, close surveillance and intelligence based action against the tax evaders as well as growth in mining and manufacturing sectors have contributed significantly in ensuring healthy growth in GST collection in the state,” said Commissioner of commercial tax and GST S K Lohani.

Lohani also asked the field officers to ensure at least 90 per cent return filing, return scrutiny of all suspected/ big taxpayers as well as prompt demand and recovery in case of detection of irregularities.

He has also advised officials to devise sector specific strategies for detection of tax evaders and also to focus on real estate, minor mineral, trading sector.

During the current fiscal, as many as 7,739 new taxpayers have been bought under the GST fold.

