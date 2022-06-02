Left Menu

First RRTS train set dispatched from Gujarat, soon to reach Duhai depot in Gzb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:11 IST
First RRTS train set dispatched from Gujarat, soon to reach Duhai depot in Gzb
  • Country:
  • India

The first train set of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) has been dispatched from Savli in Gujarat and will soon arrive at Duhai depot in Ghaziabad, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. The first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

''The aerodynamic RRTS train set was loaded on a trailer at the manufacturing factory of Alstom in Gujarat and will be brought to the Duhai Depot in Ghaziabad via road,'' the NCRTC statement said.

The first train set of RRTS was handed over to the NCRTC on May 7 at an event organised at the manufacturing unit in Savli in Vadodara district.

The statement said the Duhai depot is gearing up for its arrival.

''The tracks have been laid out, shades have been prepared for the workshop and preparations are being made for the testing of the train at the depot. For the operation of the RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been constructed at the depot,'' the statement read.

It added that for the testing and the maintenance of the RRTS trains, 11 stabling lines, two workshop lines, three Internal-Bay Lines (IBL) are being constructed.

Alstom has been awarded the contract of manufacturing the RRTS trains under Make In India, as per which they would be delivering 40 train sets, including 10 three-car train sets for Meerut Metro, bundled with rolling stock maintenance for 15 years, the statement said.

The 17-km priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022