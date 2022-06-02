Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank partners Muthoot Finance to offer gold loans

We are delighted to partner with Muthoot Finance to offer easy access to Gold Loans through Airtel Thanks App, Airtel Payments Bank chief operating officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said in a statement.The loan facility will also be available at the 5 lakh banking points for Airtel Payments Bank, it added.The partnership will give access to secured and affordable credit to customers looking for quick liquidity against their gold assets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:38 IST
Airtel Payments Bank partners Muthoot Finance to offer gold loans
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Payments Bank on Thursday said it has partnered with Muthoot Finance to offer gold loans through Airtel Thanks app.

There will be no-processing charge on the loan and Muthoot Finance will provide up to 75 per cent of the pledged gold value as a loan, the payments bank said.

''Gold Loans are secured loans that can be availed to cater to a variety of needs, from personal to professional. We are delighted to partner with Muthoot Finance to offer easy access to Gold Loans through Airtel Thanks App,'' Airtel Payments Bank chief operating officer Ganesh Ananthanarayanan said in a statement.

The loan facility will also be available at the 5 lakh banking points for Airtel Payments Bank, it added.

''The partnership will give access to secured and affordable credit to customers looking for quick liquidity against their gold assets. We are happy to serve an extensive range of customers across various geographies and ticket sizes,'' Muthoot Finance joint managing director Alexander George Muthoot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022