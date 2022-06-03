Left Menu

S.Korea PM: to lift quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination - Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2022 05:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 05:20 IST
S.Korea PM: to lift quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination - Yonhap
  • South Korea

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from June 8, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Han added that any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8.

