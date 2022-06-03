S.Korea PM: to lift quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination - Yonhap

South Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday the country will lift its quarantine requirement for foreign arrivals without vaccination from June 8, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Han added that any aviation regulations imposed at Incheon International Airport will be lifted from June 8.

