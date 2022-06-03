TAJ RANKED AS INDIA'S STRONGEST BRAND FOR THE SECOND TIME

~ As Rated By Brand Finance's Brand Value Report – India 2022 MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India's largest hospitality company, announced that its iconic brand – Taj has achieved the distinction of being Number One yet again on the list of the Strongest Indian Brands by Brand Finance in their coveted 'India 100 2022' report.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO, Indian Hotels Company said, ''We are humbled that our iconic brand Taj has regained the top position as India's Strongest Brand across all sectors this year. This comes on the back of Taj receiving this honour in 2020 followed by it being the first Indian brand to be rated as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand in 2021 by Brand Finance.'' ''This recognition is a testament to our agility in re-imagining our strategic initiatives to stay relevant and achieve industry-leading performance, inspite of the many challenges in recent times. Throughout this journey, we have remained committed to the community by supporting the nation's fight against the pandemic. This award reaffirms the continued trust our guests, employees and all our stakeholders have in us, which we will continue to strengthen.'' In this report, released by the world's leading independent brand valuation consultancy, Taj achieved a brand strength index (BSI) score of 88.9out of 100 and a corresponding elite AAA brand strength rating based on factors such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

Brand Finance defines Brand Strength as the efficacy of a brand's performance on intangible measures, relative to its competitors. Each brand is assigned a BSI score out of 100, which feeds into the brand value calculation. Based on the calculations, each brand is assigned a corresponding rating up to AAA in a format similar to credit rating.

About The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. These include Taj – the iconic brand for the most discerning travellers and the World's Strongest Hotel Brand 2021 and India's Strongest Brand as per Brand Finance 2020 & 2022, SeleQtions, a named collection of hotels, Vivanta, sophisticated upscale hotels, and Ginger, which is revolutionising the lean luxe segment.

Incorporated by the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, the Company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. IHCL has a portfolio of 237 hotels including 60 under development globally across 4 continents, 11 countries and in over 100 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalization. It is primarily listed on the BSE and NSE.

