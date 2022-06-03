Left Menu

World Bank to spend $130 mln on infrastructure in Solomon Islands

The World Bank plans to step up assistance to the Solomon Islands with $130 million in new funding for projects and assistance expected to be allocated to the country this month. The pact is a major inroad for China in the resource-rich Pacific and comes after it funded the building of a number of significant infrastructure projects.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-06-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 09:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: www.worldbank.org
The World Bank plans to step up assistance to the Solomon Islands with $130 million in new funding for projects and assistance expected to be allocated to the country this month. The funding includes $89 million to upgrade airport infrastructure, including in the capital Honiara, and make improvements to four bridges, the bank said in a statement released on Thursday.

A further three projects worth roughly $41 million are still to be finalized but are expected to be announced later in the month. "Providing reliable, climate-resilient transport connections is a major challenge in the Solomon Islands," Annette Leith, World Bank Resident Representative for Solomon Islands & Vanuatu, said in the statement.

"This new project will address critical issues in air transport infrastructure," she said. The United States and its allies have raised concerns about the growing influence of China in the Solomon Islands after the two countries signed a security pact. The pact is a major inroad for China in the resource-rich Pacific and comes after it funded the building of a number of significant infrastructure projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

