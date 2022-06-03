Left Menu

Audi introduces warranty coverage for 5 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 12:12 IST
Audi introduces warranty coverage for 5 years
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Luxury car manufacturer Audi India on Friday said it has introduced warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for all its cars sold this year, starting June 1.

The company has launched the initiative to mark 15 years in the country.

''To celebrate 15 glorious years in India, we have announced a segment-first warranty coverage for five years with unlimited mileage for our customers this year, starting June 1, 2022,'' Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said in a statement.

This is a milestone initiative and the company is happy to offer complete peace of mind package, he added.

Audi India's continued confidence in its vehicles is demonstrated by the extended warranty package provided for customers, the automaker said.

The warranty coverage for five years is valid for unlimited mileage and covers any repair or replacement of component failures, it added. Audi sells various models like Q2, Q5, Q7, A4 among others.

