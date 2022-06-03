Welspun Corp's associate firm gets Saudi Riyal 490-mn order to supply steel pipes

Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) on Friday said its associate company has bagged a contract valuing Saudi Riyal 490 million (about Rs 1,000 crore) to supply steel pipes in Saudi Arabia.

The project is in line with the Saudi Arabia government's aim to expand the kingdom's water pipeline infrastructure through investment from the private sector, WCL said in a statement.

''Associate company East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry (EPIC) has signed a contract with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) valued at SAR 490 million. The project, spanning a period of 12 months, will entail the delivery of steel pipes for water transmission managed by SWCC,'' it said.

''WCL is on an aggressive roadmap towards strengthening its water infrastructure portfolio both in India and globally. The receipt of this new contract by our associate company, EPIC, is a testament to that, as we continue to solidify our leadership position in the Saudi market,'' company's MD & CEO Vipul Mathur said.

Welspun Corp Ltd, a flagship company of Welspun Group, is among the leading companies in line pipes, home textiles, infrastructure, warehousing, retail, advanced textiles, and flooring solutions.

