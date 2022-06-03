India Leads Way with World-first Open Research Eye Health Gateway

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) India is leading the way for global collaboration in eye health research as Hyderabad’s LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) becomes a founding affiliate partner for the F1000Research Eye Health Gateway. The Gateway will exclusively preview at the All India Ophthalmology Conference (AIOC, 2-5 June, Mumbai), with Dr.SayanBasu, LVPEI’s Network Director, explaining the importance of the Gateway in offering a rapid publishing, data sharing, and collaboration platform that has the potential to transform conventional research publishing models in ophthalmology. Unique features of the Eye Health Gateway include: • A dedicated publishing venue for eye health that combines Open Access publishing with Open Peer Review and Open Data • Dedicated spaces to highlight key areas of research in eye health including clinical research, basic and translational research, global health, innovation and surgical techniques, and diagnostics and imaging • Our author-led model combined with open post-publication peer review provides visibility of all steps from submission to indexing for authors, readers and reviewers • All research outputs are welcome - we make no judgement on novelty or impact, and provide a wide range of article types giving authors the ability to choose what to publish and how they do it Dr.Sayan Basu commented, “The Eye Health Gateway from F1000Research is a disruptive new platform for scientific publishing in ophthalmology and vision research. It has the potential to address the main limitations of conventional models by placing emphasis on rapid publishing and indexing for authors, transparency in the review process, and open access for all readers.” Dr. Rebecca Lawrence, F1000 Managing Director, said, “F1000Research is delighted to be joined by LVPEI and eye health researchers in India as pioneers in an international collaboration of affiliates who will help deliver a step-change in the way ophthalmological research is published and shared worldwide. The Eye Health Gateway’s rapid, transparent, and open publishing model provides the collaborative and accessible environment for researchers to share data and work together worldwide.” Nitasha Devasar, Managing Director, Taylor & Francis India & South Asia added, “India is today at the forefront of producing good quality research and we believe that this collaboration will strengthen our continuing efforts to offer the best publishing choices to this community. We are delighted to have LVPEI as our first affiliate partner for the “Eye Health Gateway”, enabling us to support Indian researchers in making an impact worldwide.” AIOC attendees can hear Dr.Basu speak on 3rd June 2022, 13:30-14:25 IST at, Hall M, First Floor, Jio world Centre, Mumbai They can also find out more about the Eye Health Gateway and sign up for launch alerts at Stall number SP-13, Near Jasmine Hall, 3rd Floor. About F1000 F1000 fosters a culture of innovation to accelerate the reach of knowledge and put it in the hands of those who will shape the future. We provide open research publishing solutions and services to organizations such as the European Commission, Wellcome, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as directly to researchers through our own publishing platform, F1000Research. F1000 is wholly owned by the Taylor & Francis Group, an Informa Group company. Website: F1000.com | Twitter: @F1000 About LVPEI Established in 1987, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for Prevention of Blindness, is a comprehensive eye health facility. The Institute has ten active arms to its areas of operations: Clinical Services, Education, Research, Vision Rehabilitation, Rural and Community Eye Health, Eye Banking, Advocacy and Policy Planning, Capacity Building, Innovation and Product Development. The mission of L V Prasad Eye Institute is to be a centre of excellence in Eye care services, basic and clinical research into eye diseases and vision-threatening conditions, training, product development, and rehabilitation for those with incurable visual disability, with a focus on extending equitable and efficient Eye care to underserved populations in the developing world. LVPEI's mission is to provide equitable and quality eye care to all sections of society. In the last three decades, LVPEI has served close to 30 million people, with more than 40 percent services provided free of cost regardless of complexity, reached close to a thousand villages, trained more than twenty-thousand eye care professionals, and published over 2000 papers in international peer-reviewed scientific journals. Most recently, in 2020-21 and 2021-22 LVPEI published 565 and 505 PubMed-indexed research papers, respectively. PWR PWR

