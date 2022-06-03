Left Menu

ONDC to provide equal opportunities to small traders: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:00 IST
ONDC to provide equal opportunities to small traders: Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will provide equal opportunities to small retailers to enjoy the benefits of digital world and permit them to trade on a common platform, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

On April 29, the government launched the pilot phase of ONDC, a UPI-type protocol, in five cities. It was aimed at democratising the fast growing e-commerce sector, helping small retailers and reducing the dominance of online retail giants.

Goyal said that small retailers' very existence could have come under threat with the growing influence of large format e-commerce companies, which are indulging in several irregular practices and are under investigations by the Directorate of Enforcement.

In countries like the US, the big e-commerce giants have severely impacted small retail shops, leading to large scale unemployment.

''We do not want that to happen in India. We want them (small retailers) to get an opportunity to use technology to serve our consumers, we want them to get an equal opportunity to enjoy the fruits of the digital world, we want their data to be protected,'' he told reporters.

ONDC is a set of protocols and a technology-based solution which allows everybody to trade on a common platform, he said.

Everybody is aware about the malpractices that are followed by the big e-commerce companies in terms of how they are giving preference to their own sister companies and where they have shareholdings, he said.

Such practices result in exploitation of sellers, he added.

''ONDC will provide a huge number of choices to consumers ... In a way, it is a medium to democratise e-commerce. It will provide equal opportunities to sell products and all consumers will get good number of choices,'' Goyal said.

ONDC is a set of standards for voluntary adoption by sellers or logistics providers or payment gateways.

When asked about the news report concerning rejection of an Indian wheat consignment by Turkey on phytosanitary concerns, the minister said that he has inquired about the issue and found that ITC has exported wheat to a Netherland buyer after following the due process and quality check.

He further said that ITC is a reputed company and exports good quality wheat and added ''I am sure that Indian wheat is of best quality''.

India has exported 70 lakh tonnes of wheat in the last fiscal and 14.5 lakh tonnes in April and this reflects that ''world over, Indian wheat is welcomed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022