Mrs. India Inc is back with its Semi-Finalist, Kalpana Shukla who is all set to compete at the Grand Finale of Mrs. India World 2022

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/ATK): Mrs. India Inc 2022, powered by Joy Ebike is coming up with its final edition that is going to held on 15th June 2022 at NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai. With its upcoming final event, the semi-finalist has already kickstarted their preparation for the event.

A prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for Married Woman across globe, the beauty pageant is going to witness 53 stunning and strong women across India vying for the chance to represent India at Mrs. World 2022. Mrs. India Inc is a platform which believes in giving woman a chance to follow their dreams, a chance for redemption. It's one of the most amazing platforms for married women to showcase their talent and aspire to be a version of themselves that they only imagined they would ever be.

The pageant stands to search for the most confident, courageous, humble and gorgeous queen to represent our country at Mrs. World. The Semi Finalist have started their preparations in full swing for the Finale and are leaving no stone unturned for the competition ahead. The esteemed jury panel will comprise of celebrities like Soha Ali Khan, Mohammad Azharuddin, Former Mrs. World Aditi Govitrikar and Mohini Sharma-Founder and CEO of Mrs. India Inc.

The new queen will be crowned by the outgoing queen Navdeep Kaur. Let us meet 53 Semi Finalists wearing Pink Peacock Couture created by Massumi Mewawalla who is also one of the Jury members of the event. Kalpana Shukla is the pretty semi-finalist of Mrs. India Inc. 2022, a prestigious and one of the best beauty pageants for married women. Born in Kanpur in a humble family, she completed her Masters in Psychology and soon got married. She adores her two sons and with the support of her husband she confidently stepped into the world of beauty pageants, a dream that she always wanted to pursue. She loves to cook and travel in her free time. An entrepreneur who loves her work and believes in never giving up.

"Approach to life in big cities and in small towns is very different,'' says Kalpana. She also shares that initially it did take her some time to adapt to the new life in a big city but was patient and took her own time to blend and change her lifestyle alongside enjoying the transformation. She is especially very thankful for all the grooming sessions in Mrs. India Inc. that has helped her to transform herself and she is in love with her new reformed version! This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

